Video Of Ebony And 'Boyfriend' Chopping Love Pops Up

A new video of rising Ghanaian artiste identified as O Gee and late dancehall artiste Ebony all loved up has surfaced online.

O Gee, who has been captured in numerous videos with Ebony in romantic positions, recently came out as the boyfriend of the late singer.

The two were very close and were almost always seen together in public.

Recently, O Gee revealed that he was actually chatting with Ebony on Snapchat at the time she passed away. According to him, they were making fun of each other when she suddenly stopped replying his messages.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after visiting her mother on February 8. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash.

Watch the video:

