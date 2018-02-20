Kasapreko distributors Visit Nelson Mandela’s House

Distributors of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturer in Ghana, Kasapreko Company Limited have paid a visit to the Nelson Mandela National Museum.

The Museum which is commonly referred to as Mandela House is located on at number 8115, at the corner of Vilakazi Street, Orlando- West, Soweto, South-Africa, where former President Nelson Mandela lived from 1946 to 1962.

'Mandela House' is a short distance up the road from Tutu House, the home of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The distributors who are currently on a tour under the auspices of Kasapreko Company Limited and coordinated by Kaya Tours also visited places like Lions park , Lesedi Cultural village where the cultural and historical heritage of South-Africans is preserved, Soweto the black community that was separated from Johannesburg in the apartheid era and the FNB Stadium, the biggest stadium in Africa and one of the stadiums used during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Beneficiaries who were sponsored by the trusted beverage company are Prince Piddah Ent, PFee Hi Ent,Grande Agencies Ltd, Augustine Kwateng Ent, Vicky Becky Ent and Lez J Ent. They were overwhelmed by the rich cultural heritage of South-Africa and the reverence they accord the late Apartheid Hero Nelson Rolhilahla Mandela.

They expressed joy and gratitude to the company for exposing them to the amazing sceneries in South-Africa and all the thrilling experiences.

Below are pictures and video of Kasapreko Distributors on the tour