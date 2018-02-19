GN Bank Awards winners to receive prizes on 28th February

Winners of 2017 GN Bank people’s Celebrity Awards will receive their prize packages on 28th February 2018 at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra.

The presentation of the prize packages to winner is expected to bring together stakeholders within the Arts and Entertainment Industry as well as the winners of the 2017 edition.

The GN Bank Awards is an annual award scheme which seeks to award and celebrate players within the Ghanaian Arts and Entertainment Industry who have contributed to the development of the industry as well as those who have excelled in their various fields in the year under review.

At the last edition of the awards , category winners received a cash amount of GHC3,500 cash and a weekend package for two at Coconut Grove Beach resort in Elmina, both amounting to GHC5,000. The Ultimate winner received a package of GHC10,000 whilst the Lifetime Achievement Awards recipient received a package worth GHC5,000.

This year has witnessed major add-ons with the prize packages at all levels. Winners of each category will receive a prize package worth GHC6,500 and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will receive a package worth GHC10,000.

Recipient of the ultimate award Shatta Wale will take home a brand new Dodge Charger Sedan worth USD65,000.

The Peoples Celebrity Awards is sponsored by GN Mobile Money with support from Endela, GN Electronics, Coconut Grove Hotels and powered by Spyder Lee Entertainment.

