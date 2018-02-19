Late dancehall artiste, Ebony's one-week celebration expected to be a rehearsal for her funeral scheduled for March 17, could pass for the main event. S...
All Photos You Need To See From 20-Year-Old Ebony's One Week Observance
Late dancehall artiste, Ebony's one-week celebration expected to be a rehearsal for her funeral scheduled for March 17, could pass for the main event.
St Martin de Porres School at Dansoman in Accra hosted the biggest gathering of fans, relatives and friends of the "Maame HwÉ›" hitmaker.
The outpouring of sympathy following Ebony's death in a car crash on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway has been massive.
Myjoyonline.com has put together these pictures for you.
Late Ebony's parents at the one-week celebration
Late Ebony's manager Bullet was in tears throughout the event
Rapper Sarkodie came to solidarise with family and friends of late Ebony
MUSIGA boss, Bice Osei Kuffuor known as Obour led a team of musicians to the event
Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekufful and Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku were at the event
Global evengelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh was at the event
Artiste Becca was also in attendance
The crowd at Ebony's one-week celebration
CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray was there
Actors Prince Yawson known as Waakye and Amankwah Ampofo of Obra fame
More actors at Ebony's one-week celebration
Actor Prince Osei was there to solidarise with family members and friends
Actor Kofi Adjorlolo
Fans of late Ebony settled on selfie to capture the moment
Ebony's father interacting with relatives at one-week celebration
Late Ebony's mother with relatives
Host of fire4fire on Asempa FM, Countryman Songo with GHOne's Amanda Jissih
By Myjoyonline.com