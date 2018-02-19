All Photos You Need To See From 20-Year-Old Ebony's One Week Observance

Late dancehall artiste, Ebony's one-week celebration expected to be a rehearsal for her funeral scheduled for March 17, could pass for the main event.

St Martin de Porres School at Dansoman in Accra hosted the biggest gathering of fans, relatives and friends of the "Maame HwÉ›" hitmaker.

The outpouring of sympathy following Ebony's death in a car crash on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway has been massive.

Late Ebony's parents at the one-week celebration

Late Ebony's manager Bullet was in tears throughout the event

Rapper Sarkodie came to solidarise with family and friends of late Ebony

MUSIGA boss, Bice Osei Kuffuor known as Obour led a team of musicians to the event

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekufful and Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku were at the event

Global evengelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh was at the event

Artiste Becca was also in attendance



The crowd at Ebony's one-week celebration



CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray was there



Actors Prince Yawson known as Waakye and Amankwah Ampofo of Obra fame

More actors at Ebony's one-week celebration



Actor Prince Osei was there to solidarise with family members and friends

Actor Kofi Adjorlolo



Fans of late Ebony settled on selfie to capture the moment

Ebony's father interacting with relatives at one-week celebration

Late Ebony's mother with relatives



Host of fire4fire on Asempa FM, Countryman Songo with GHOne's Amanda Jissih

