John Dumelo 'Schools' Men On How To Keep Their Women

Actor John Dumelo is not publicly known to be dating but he sure seems to have some tips on how to keep a woman.

He believes there are simple things that a man must always do to guarantee his woman stays with him.

According to him, keeping a woman does not require any complex formula but rather daily things like compliments.

John Dumelo noted that failure to do those things will definitely let another man win her heart.

He said in a tweet: "women like to be complimented. 'Babes, your hair is nice, your dress is amazing, babes you smell good'. Let your woman feel special or someone else will make her special".

It is still unknown whether the actor is single or dating although he has been linked to a couple of women in the past.