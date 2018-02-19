Mama Zimbi Grabs Massive Support For Widows Conference

The leadership of Breaking Chains Bible Church at Kwabenya, led by its General Overseer, Apostle Dr Kingsley Osei Sarfo, has donated 100 pieces of cloth to the Mama Zimbi Foundation as part of its contribution towards the upcoming National Widows Alliance Conference (NAWAC-2018).

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La in Accra. It is anticipated to attract a lot of personalities.

Receiving the items, founder and executive director of Mama Zimbi Foundation, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, expressed her excitement and thanked the church for its kind gesture, according to a report by Daily Guide.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, who is also an actress and television presenter on Adom TV, stated that her foundation is appreciative of the support

She appealed to other benevolent organisations to support the upcoming conference.

Speaking to BEATWAVES in an interview, Mama Zimbi disclosed that the event will bring together over 1,200 widows from across Ghana under one roof to foster strength and a sense of purpose and also encourage widows to learn to grow in self-confidence.