modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Movie News

BBNaija 2018: Two housemates disqualified from reality show

Modern Ghana Entertainment
BBNaija 2018: Two housemates disqualified from reality show

Big Brother Naija housemates, K-Brule and Khloe have been disqualified from the ongoing reality show.

The two were on Sunday given three strikes for provocation.

The strikes led to their disqualification from the big brother house.

Housemate Dee-One also got a strike for provocation.

It is, however, not clear who and how the housemate provoked, although, after Saturday night party, Khloe insulted K-Brule's family.

Khloe had said K-Brule’s mum is a prostitute and his dad a bastard.

It could be recalled that the pair were two weeks ago punished for breaking the rules of the house .

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line