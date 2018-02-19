Ebony Was A Very Good Cook – Kalybos Pays Tribute To Late Ebony

Richard Kwaku Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, has paid tribute to the Late Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony, describing her as a good cook.

Tributes continue to pour in from loved ones and fans of the late singer and comedian cum actor, Kalybos grabbed the opportunity to pay his’ during an interview with Zionfelix on the Celebrity Ride show.

Kalybos while narrating his fondest memory of Ebony on the show said that she was a very good cook and even once dragged his colleague, James Gardner to the singer’s house to enjoy one of her delicious Jollofs.

“Ebony is a very good cook. Last time I even dragged James Gardner along with me and she doesn’t cook Jollof in a small quantity. Anyone who has ever visited her will attest to this fact”-he said.

Kalybos was a lead cast in popular short series, ‘Boys Kasa’ alongside Patricia Opoku Agyemang, aka Ahofe Patri and is currently the lead cast of another hilarious series dubbed ‘Adventures of Kalybos’ that airs on YouTube.

The final funeral rites of late Ebony is slated for 17th March with the venue yet to be communicated.

Watch Kalybos hailing Ebony’s cooking skill on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show here: