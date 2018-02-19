A Day After Ebony's One-Week Observance: Ghanaians Run Out Of Tears For Ebony

An overwhelming number of Ghanaians thronged the St Martin's De Porres School at Dansoman in Accra yesterday to observe the one-week celebration of the late popular musician, Ebony Reigns.

Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, had a very successful musical career within a space of about two-and-a-half years, raising high standards on Ghana’s music scene.

She died in an accident when travelling from Sunyani to Accra. She died together with her best friend, Francisca Kuri, otherwise called Frankie, and Francis Atsu Vondee, a soldier with the Ghana Air Force, believed to be Ebony's bodyguard.

She passed on exactly a week to her 21st birthday, which was Friday, February 16, 2018.

According to the family, Ebony Reigns will be buried on March 17.

Indeed, Ebony's death has become a subject of national interest.

The one-week memorial ceremony yesterday was telecast live on most Ghanaian television and radio stations. It was attended by many of Ebony Reigns' fans, celebrities and dignitaries.

Among them were international evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Rev Owusu Bempah, Obour, Sarkodie, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu, Abeiku Santana, Shatta Wale and a host of others.

Some of the top musicians also mounted the stage to perform.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was among persons who could not hold back their tears at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku, described Ebony's death as a great loss to the creative arts industry.

“We never met but I was someone who really enjoyed her music, particularly 'Poison' and 'Date Your Father,” she said.

Last Friday – which was Ebony's birthday – Wanlov The Kubolor, a controversial artiste, came out to announce that he had named his new-born baby after Ebony Reigns.

This was to prove his family's love for Ebony.

He revealed that he chose the name Ebony for his daughter with the hope that she would live up to the standard and the indelible mark the late Ebony Reigns had left behind.

“Ebony, my daughter was born three days after you passed on…I had a name for her, but that has changed…I hope Ebony Akosua Mansa lives up to your level of strength and love…happy birthday,” he said on Twitter on Friday.

“Powerful ancestor in this short time, you come, you really give we (us) full vim and we no go (won't) waste am (it),” he also said underneath a picture on his Instagram page on February 9 when news about Ebony's death went viral.