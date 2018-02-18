Ebony Used Her Talent To The Glory Of God – Ursula Owusu

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has sang the praises of the late young Ebony who died tragically in a gory accident about two weeks ago.

According to the minister, Ebony was a tough character, a young lady who was very determined to carry out with her talent even in the face of many criticisms.

She noted that when Ebony was vilified, she never listened to anyone, but continued to exhibit her talent, and in so doing, raised the flag of Ghana so high.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at the one week memorial of Ebony, which is being monitored by Modern Ghana Entertainment.

To her, Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, “had lived and used her talent to the glory of her maker.”

She added that Ebony really impacted the lives of many with her enviable talent.

“It is sad that we have lost a very talented young lady; very sad for the family and very sad for Ghana and even to me as a mother. At least, I have lost one vote in this constituency.”

“Ebony was a pure talent and we will continue to remember her all the time,” Ursula Owusu said.

She urged all others to also not hesitate to exhibt the talents that God has deposited in them.

She further called n Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the family of Ebony as they wait to hold her funeral on March 17, 2018.