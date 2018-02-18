Ebony's Burial Slated For March17

Late dancehall star Ebony Reigns born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng will be buried on March 17, 2018.

The family disclosed this date at Ebony's one week memorial currently going on in Accra.

But the family is yet to disclose the venue for the funeral which is expected to be a calendar event for her fans and music industry.

They however assured that she will be buried in Accra.

