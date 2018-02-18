Corporate Ghana Cash In On Ebony's One Week

As the family of Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng and Ghana prepares to mark the One Week passing of songstress Ebony, a scene on the funeral grounds that cannot be ignored is the presence of many corporate institutions who have turned the remembrance into a money-making venture.

Ebony died along with her friend Franki Kuri and Francis Atsu Vondee her bodyguard in a tragic Accident that occurred on her return from visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.