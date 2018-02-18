As the family of Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng and Ghana prepares to mark the One Week passing of songstress Ebony, a scene on the funeral grounds that cannot be ignored is the presence of many corporate institutions who have turned the remembrance into a money-making venture.
Ebony died along with her friend Franki Kuri and Francis Atsu Vondee her bodyguard in a tragic Accident that occurred on her return from visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.
Corporate Ghana Cash In On Ebony's One Week
As the family of Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng and Ghana prepares to mark the One Week passing of songstress Ebony, a scene on the funeral grounds that cannot be ignored is the presence of many corporate institutions who have turned the remembrance into a money-making venture.
Ebony died along with her friend Franki Kuri and Francis Atsu Vondee her bodyguard in a tragic Accident that occurred on her return from visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.