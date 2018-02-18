MTN Customers Get The First Opportunity To Enjoy The Exclusive Pre-Screening Of Black Panther Movie

“Sometimes you need the adrenalin rush and action such as that what the Black Panther movie brings to see the brighter side of life” – said a movie lover, Audrey as she walked out of the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra mall after enjoying an exclusive pre-screening of the Black Panther.

The exclusive pre-screening opportunity was made possible by Ghana’s leading telecommunications company MTN Ghana, in partnership with the Silverbird cinemas. Selected subscribers of MTN who made it to the pre-screening were fascinatedas the much-anticipated Afro-superhero film commenced.

Scenes of the movie resonated with many fans as major African cities and Africans movie stars featured. One memorable moment was the mention of Ghana in the movie when one of the scenes showed a museum with a supposed Ghanaian face mask sparked screams of excitement in the room.

“The movie has everything that makes a great movie – action, suspense, excitement, breath taking scenes and exciting music score. On top of all these, I could relate to the movie because of its Afro-centricity. I can’t wait for the next Oscars to see how many awards the movie gets”, another excited customer said. Other patrons expressed their gratitude to MTN for making them feel very special with the prescreening.

Ahead of the screening, guests were treated to a red carpet session after which the best dressed guest was rewarded with a high-end device. Birthday celebrants also received gifts from MTN. “Guests were treated to a red carpet cocktail and networking experience prior to the pre-screening of the movie. Customer also received a free drinks and popcorn.

Commenting on the pre-screening, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “At MTN we go the extra mile to delight our customers with the best of experiences. We are proud to be the first in the industry to organize a prescreening of a block buster movie that is yet to be premiere globally. This puts another feather in our cap as leaders in the telecoms market. “We are looking forward to providing many more of such experiences to our customers,” she added.

Now in its sixth year, MTN Ghana introduced Movie Mania to provide MTN customers the benefits of a relaxed ambience to watch movies. It is also helps in getting MTN closer to its customers.

MTN customers stand the chance of winning tickets to watch movies anytime, at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall by texting the word ‘’movies’’ to short code 1365. Winners will be called with MTN’s official line – 0244300000 to collect their movie tickets.

About MTN Ghana

