Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns

As Ghanaians mark the one-week passing of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns, here is a look back at her life in pictures.

Her tragic death led to a huge outpouring of grief and sympathies from music lovers, celebrities, friends, relatives and politicians in the country. She died in a car crash last week Thursday on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

She was 20 years.



[circled] Ebony with friends at Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Eastern Region

[L-R] Ebony with a friend in 2009



Ebony at her best during a concert with a dancer



Ebony with her dad during the shooting of the video for her hit song "Sponsor"

An all-cheerful Ebony



Ebony with celebrated rapper Sarkodie



Ebony had her eyes on the glory



Ebony at People's Celebrity Awards 2018 held in Accra

A charming Ebony attracted attention wherever she went

Ebony with global evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh



Ebony at Ghana Music Awards last year



Picture was taken from Ebony's hit song before her death "Maame Hwe"

The posture of a reigning dancehall artiste who was the people's musician and will remain same.