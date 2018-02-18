modernghana logo

2018-02-18

Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns

As Ghanaians mark the one-week passing of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns, here is a look back at her life in pictures.

Her tragic death led to a huge outpouring of grief and sympathies from music lovers, celebrities, friends, relatives and politicians in the country. She died in a car crash last week Thursday on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

She was 20 years.

218201890615_8120956480037_7453383986631.jpeg

[circled] Ebony with friends at Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Eastern Region

218201890615 2592051881624 7767646606752

[L-R] Ebony with a friend in 2009

218201890615 5717619861372 4737349782915

Ebony at her best during a concert with a dancer

218201890615 9243630893838 7415782902958

Ebony with her dad during the shooting of the video for her hit song "Sponsor"

218201890615 445164792705 2349106597041

An all-cheerful Ebony

218201890615 1529290647245 3753436223241

Ebony with celebrated rapper Sarkodie

218201890616 7799827787455 6147695154986

Ebony had her eyes on the glory

218201890616 5506570969139 8947009605614

Ebony at People's Celebrity Awards 2018 held in Accra

218201890616 1480222260838 3955914162564

A charming Ebony attracted attention wherever she went

218201890616 4029351070367 8067355535820

Ebony with global evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh

218201890616 3783799372561 164811414666

Ebony at Ghana Music Awards last year

218201890616 265768911482 6091314488556

218201890617 6121191381735 920050038386

Picture was taken from Ebony's hit song before her death "Maame Hwe"

218201890617 5852316910711 3259399399368

The posture of a reigning dancehall artiste who was the people's musician and will remain same.

Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

