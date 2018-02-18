A Closer Look At One-Week Without Ebony

Hundreds of people are expected to congregate at the St Martin de Porres School at Dansoman in Accra to mark the one week passing of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns Sunday.

The event will be the biggest gathering of friends, relatives and fans of the artiste since her death in an accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway last week Thursday.

Ebony died alongside two others - Franky Kuri and Lance Corporal Vondee Atsu - who were with her in the vehicle while journeying to Accra.

The three were returning from Sunyani after visiting the artiste's mother who had visited from the UK when the tragic incident happened. A heap of sand that was sitting on one part of the two-lane road reportedly contributed to the accident.

Ebony with her father

Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng on February 16, 1997, Ebony was to mark her 21st birthday this Friday but could not live to see that day.

Although she had nursed a music career while at the senior high school, her meteoric rise to fame began when she quit school to become a full-time musician.

She was discovered by music entrepreneur and artiste Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame in 2015 and subsequently signed her to his record label, Ruff Town Records.

Ebony at her best

Ebony's debut "Dancefloor" released in December 2015 got her a nomination in the Unsung Category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

But her major hit single "Kupe" released in March 2016 when she was 19 years, set her on the journey to fame.

A highly-motivated Ebony extended her success streak with "Poison" and "Sponsor."

Ebony with Bullet

In showcasing a rebranded Ebony after her style of dressing came under heavy scrutiny, the artiste took a dead aim at men who beat their wives in "Maame Hwe" delivered with a masterstroke.

Her songs are today national anthems in many homes in Ghana.

Picture taken from Ebony's "Maame Hwe" video

Ebony Reigns was the people's dancehall artiste and that is how she will stay. It is how she will remain forever in the hearts and memories of Ghanaians.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | M: [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers