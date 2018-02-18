My Daughter Visited Me In My Dream With A Message – Ebony’s Mother Reveals

Madam Beatrice Oppong, Ebony’s mother, claims her daughter visited her in her dreams and relayed a message to her.

According to the grieving mom, her daughter has assured her of coming back to life soon.

Madam Beatrice Oppong had earlier visited the accident spot where Ebony and her bodyguard, Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, and her PA, Franklina Nkansah Kuri, died on Thursday, February 9, 2018.

In her first interview on Hitz FM, the bereaved mother revealed that she still holds on to her strongest conviction that her daughter is not dead, and even if she is, she will definitely return from the dead.

Narrating her experience on radio, the bereaved mother stated that Ebony had visited her in her dreams while she (the mother) was somewhere weeping.

She said the singer told her: "Maa m3san aba" to mean ‘Mum I shall return’.

This words from Ebony, the mother indicated, has really given her some sort of comfort.

Ebony’s death hit the nation like a thunderstorm and it seems many are yet to recover from that shock.

The deceased singer ‘turned’ 21 one years yesterday and she was widely celebrated by her family and friends.

Ebony’s one week memorial is taking place tomorrow Sunday, February 18, 2018, at St. Martin De Porres School in Dansoman, Accra.