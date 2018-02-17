Mzbel Now Music Ambassador For PromoAfrica

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel has been made Music Ambassador by the Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (PROMOAFRICA) to help raise funds to support their activities which include training African journalists on the African Union’s (AU) Charter on the Rights of Persons with Disability.

The Vice President of PROMOAFRICA, Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson said his outfit chose Mzbel as a Special Music Ambassador based on her long-time experience, exposure and influence in the fields of arts, culture, music as well as her enthusiasm to work with the underprivileged, the marginalized, women and children in Ghana.

He called on Governments in Africa to ratify the Protocol on the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

At the recently held African Union Head of State and Government meeting held in Addis Abba on January 28-29th, 2018,Mr. Kingston added that the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (also known as the Africa Disability Protocol (ADP) or the Protocol) was adopted.

He indicated that the historic decision of the Assembly has a direct positive impact on the lives of persons with disabilities in Africa adding that they believe the time has come for African states to individually do the needful.

“It is our hope and prayer that with your support we would all achieve our ultimate aim of creating an enabling environment for persons with disabilities in Ghana and across our continent,” Jeorge Wilson Kingson posited.

According to him, the project which aims at raising funds to support their activities is supported by Africa Disability Alliance and the local disability organizations.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah a.k.a Mzbel, in her acceptance speech, said it is important for everyone to treat disabled individuals with respect, dignity, and concern.

She expressed her love for a renowned American politician Sharron Angle who stated that “there is a plan and a purpose, a value to every life, no matter what its location, age, gender or disability.”

Mzbel indicated that a disabled person, despite his/her disability, is just like anyone on the street even though they may be facing a physical or mental challenge one way or the other.

She said instead of seeing their disability as a problem, it is time to shift our focus on them and not be blinded by our perception that they are incapable human beings.

“In actual fact, people with disabilities can do some things that nondisabled people cannot do, allowing them to make meaningful contribution to society,” Mzbel Stated.

Mzbel emphasized that her Foundation, My BelCare Foundation has worked with some NGOs, supported orphans and the less privileged in society adding that “it is a delight to always extend a helping hand whenever necessary. I am therefore, very happy to be an advocate for promotion of the rights of persons with disability in Africa.”