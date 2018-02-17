Wiz Child Releases His Official Music Video 'Excellent Yaro'

Tamale based rapper 'Ahmed Mohammed Basir' known in showbiz as Wiz Child the 'Legend Boy' drops yet another banger dubbed 'Excellent Yaro'.

The Legend boy of the Do More Talk Less Music Group is one of the five young talents signed under the DMTL record label based in Tamale.

Wiz Child is a very good vocalist who is fast becoming a household name after he recently released a track that was widely embraced in the North dubbed (Tamale).

His nomadic lifestyle has accorded him the advantage of singing in many Ghanaian and foreign languages including Dagbani, Twi, Hausa, French and Arabic.

Wiz Child who thrilled over 10,000 music lovers in the just ended Miss Ghana @60 finale held at the State Banquet Hall, due to his impressive and energetic performance gained him a gig to perform TV'3 Ghana's Most Beautiful a live Television Broadcast.

Wiz Child has been featured on the covers of several magazines and performed around the country, sharing stages with acts like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Pataapa, Kwami Eugene, Mzvee, Mugeez, Wiyaala, Fancy Gadam and many others.

He is able to combine academics with music and has produced quality star duped tunes featuring the best singers and rappers ever known in the music industry. He has over 20 single tracks to his credit with some featuring Shaban, Duty Rock, Gaffachi, Brain and the 2017 Northern Entertainment Awards best rapper 'Maccasio'.

The Mama hit-maker looks up to all-time singers in the North like Ahmed Adam, Abu Sadiq, Fancy Gadam, Rocky Dawuni, Mugeez, Omar Sterling down south and the American Legend; Chris Brown in his music career. However, he takes Brymo of Nigeria as his role model.

Wiz Child has shown that he is really talented at music and this can be testified with the release of his Official smash hit Video titled 'Excellent Yaro'.

It is undoubted that this year is the breakthrough for Wiz Child, while the song is widely known and enjoying massive airplay across Ghana, some key industry players have been heard praising the young artist, praise well-deserved for the incredible year he’s had.

Watch Official Video:

