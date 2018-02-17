MTN customers Enjoy Exclusive Pre-screening Of Black Panther Movie

“Sometimes you need the adrenalin rush and action such as what the Black Panther movie brings to see the brighter side of life” – said a movie lover, Audrey as she walked out of the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra mall after enjoying an exclusive pre-screening of the Black Panther.

The exclusive pre-screening opportunity was made possible by Ghana’s leading telecommunications company MTN Ghana, in partnership with the Silverbird cinemas. Selected subscribers of MTN who made it to the pre-screening were fascinated as the much-anticipated Afro-superhero film commenced.

Scenes of the movie resonated with many fans as major African cities and African movie stars featured. One memorable moment was the mention of Ghana in the movie when one of the scenes showed a museum with a supposed Ghanaian face mask sparked screams of excitement in the room.

“The movie has everything that makes a great movie – action, suspense, excitement, breathtaking scenes and exciting music score. On top of all these, I could relate to the movie because of its Afro-centricity. I can’t wait for the next Oscars to see how many awards the movie gets”, another excited customer said. Other patrons expressed their gratitude to MTN for making them feel very special with the prescreening.

Ahead of the screening, guests were treated to a red carpet session after which the best dressed guest was rewarded with a high-end device. Birthday celebrants also received gifts from MTN. “Guests were treated to a red carpet cocktail and networking experience prior to the pre-screening of the movie. Customer also received free drinks and popcorn.

Commenting on the pre-screening, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “At MTN we go the extra mile to delight our customers with the best of experiences. We are proud to be the first in the industry to organize a prescreening of a blockbuster movie that is yet to be premiered globally. This puts another feather in our cap as leaders in the telecoms market. “We are looking forward to providing many more of such experiences to our customers,” she added.

Now in its sixth year, MTN Ghana introduced Movie Mania to provide MTN customers the benefits of a relaxed ambience to watch movies. It also helps in getting MTN closer to its customers.