Ebony’s Driver Is A Liar – Passenger On Board The VIP Bus Narrates What Actually Caused The Deadly Accident (VIDEO)

A man who claims to be a passenger on board the VIP bus that was involved in the accident that caused the death of dancehall artiste Ebony, and two others, has given a contradictory account of what is known about the incident.

Bernard Owusu, who says he is a journalist with Angel TV, claims the driver of the Jeep was over-speeding.

Chartey Oko, the driver of Ebony’s car, who was then on admission at the Bechem Government Hospital, had told Adom TV that a Sprinter bus veered into his lane after he overtook a car in front of him.

He said in his attempt to make way for the oncoming bus, he ended up climbing a heap of sand on the side of the road resulting in the deadly accident.

But the VIP Bus passenger, Mr. Owusu, is disputing Ebony’s driver’s account saying he is not telling the truth about what really happened.

According to him, the Jeep driver was simply over speeding.

Ebony's Jeep

In an interview with Zionfelix.com, the passenger said that the heap of sand on the road was not the cause of the accident but rather a pothole.

Mr Owusu stressed that the driver of late singer didn’t see the pothole in time causing the Jeep to lose its front tyre and subsequently hitting the side of the VIP bus.

The accident, which he said occurred around 10:24 pm on Thursday, February 8, wasn’t a head-on collision, it was a side collision, he revealed.

“But for the pothole, the Jeep would have passed without any accident,” the VIP Bus passenger added.

