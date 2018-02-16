MUSIGA Celebrates Ebony With All-Star Tribute Song

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has put together a song to celebrate Ebony.

The tribute song titled 'Nana Hemaa' features Adina, MzVee, Efya, Freda Ryhmz, eShun, Feli Nuna and Adomaa. It was produced by Richie Mensah.

Already, a lot of musicians including Flowking Stone, Enam, Ofori Amponsah, music producer Wei Ye Oteng, poets Rhyme Sonny, Oswald Kotei and Kwame Agyemang Berko have all composed works as tribute for Ebony.

Ebony passed away on 8th February, 2018 in a car accident while returning from a visit in Sunyani.

Her one-week celebration has been slated for Sunday 18th February, 2018 at St Martin De Porres School at Dansoman in Accra.

Listen to Nana Hemaa by the All Stars:

http://citifmonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Musiga-–-Nana-Hemaa-Ebony-Tribute-ft-Adina-MzVee-Efya-Freda-Rhymz-eShun-Feli-Nuna-Adomaa-Prod-by-Rechie-Mensah.mp3