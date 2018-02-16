Ebony’s Latest Song Released On Her Birthday [Audio]

The management of Ebony Reigns, Rufftown Records and Midas Touch have released a new song recorded by Ebony before she met her untimely death last week.

In the song titled 'Kokonsa Police,' Ebony highlights the many negative things that have been said about her, stressing she's unfazed by criticism of what she does.

According to the management, the song was released today which happens to be Ebony's 21stbirthday, to celebrate her.

Ebony passed away on 8th February, 2018 in a car accident while returning from a visit to Sunyani.

Her one-week celebration has been slated for Sunday 18th February, 2018 at St Martin De Porres School at Dansoman in Accra.

Listen to 'Kokonsa Police':

