Feminism Should Be Aggressive In A ‘Male Entitlement’ Society - Akosua Hanson

Controversial feminist, Akosua Hanson, has insisted that feminism should be expected to be aggressive especially in a “patriarchal world where there is this system of male entitlement.”

Responding to question as to why feminism seems to be very aggressive in Ghana, the co-host of Celebrity Fanzone told host Andrew Tandoh Adote on the Tonight Show on Joy Prime that, “all feminism is saying is that humanity cannot survive with this lopsidedness in approaching the world.”

“The comments about feminism being aggressive is expected especially if you are living in a patriarchal world where there is this system of male entitlement, so anyone who has benefited in that system would just naturally feel like my power is gonna be taken away from me by these people. When what feminism is, is actually a human right thing,” the beautiful presenter stated.

Akosua Hanson was however not bothered being described as a ‘troublemaker’ by many Ghanaians arguing that, for someone like her who is determined to change minds, it is natural to be often described as such.

“For someone like me who is very determined to change minds very determined to let everyone value human lives and I will fight to the death for it, someone like me would most definitely be tagged a trouble maker,” she argued.

