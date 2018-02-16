Happy FM Holds 2018 Edition Of 'Dream Wedding' On Val’s Day

The much-anticipated 'Happy FM Dream Wedding' finally came off at the Cleaver House in Accra on Wednesday, February 14.

The event was officiated by some selected well-known pastors, including Rev King Foli from the Royalhouse Chapel International, who led the couples to exchange their vows.

Ten couples had their marriages blessed in the colourful wedding ceremony which attracted hundreds of people, including friends and families of the couples.

The Happy FM mass wedding is organised free of charge for registered couples.

The annual event is a social investment initiative by Happy FM to bring relief to couples who dream of having a white wedding but do not have the means to do so.

This year's edition of the event witnessed live musical performances from gospel artistes such as Ohemaa Mercy, Nana Ama Safowaa, Abena Serwah Ophelia, Pastor Kofy and Nosisa Doe.

They treated the couples, friends and families who were present at the ceremony with some good musical performances.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive of Global Media Alliance Group, said, “Happy 98.9 FM has been honouring this social responsibility over the past 12 years. Every year on February 14, the Happy FM family brings together various couples in holy matrimony at an all-expense paid event. Over 300 couples have over the years benefitted from this great initiative championed by Happy 98.9 FM, with support from our generous partners and sponsors.”

Marriage certificates were presented to the newly-wed couples, after which the couples then walked out of the venue with their families to share the moment.

During the ceremony, Mr and Mrs Nutakor, Mr and Mrs Ologo and Mr and Mrs Acquah were adjudged the best three couples and for their reward, they will receive a special honeymoon treat at East Gate Hotel at East Legon.

The rest of the couples will also enjoy their honeymoon at Erata Hotel, also located at East Legon.