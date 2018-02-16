Mother Of Ebony Still Confident Her Daughter Will Return

Mother of late dancehall artiste Ebony says her daughter has assured her she will return.

Madam Beatrice Oppong says the late musician disclosed this to her when she visited her recently to console her.

She made this known in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

According to her, ‘Mame Hwε’ hit singer visited her in her dream and urged her to take heart and stop crying because she will be coming back to her.

She said the singer told her: "Maa mεsan aba" to wit ‘Mum I shall return’.

Ebony, together with two others, died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Accra Highway last week Thursday when she was returning to Accra after visiting her mother.

Born Pricilla Opoku-Kwarteng, she would have turn 21 years on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Even though she is gone, Beatrice Oppong wished her late daughter a happy birthday "wherever she may be" and said she really loves her.

She revealed that she had visited the scene of the accident and expressed the pain she is currently experiencing.

Asked if she was not worried that her daughter had decided to travel late that day, the singer’s mum noted that she was concerned and several attempts to get Ebony to leave the following day proved futile.

The singer, she said, explained to her that she had to return to Accra to embark on her first international tour.

Ebony left around 9 pm on Thursday, February 8 to go pick her things from the hotel, she added.

Madam Oppong said her daughter arrived the morning of that fateful day - February 8 - and decided to lodge at a hotel.

“I love you, I will miss you, mum. Sweet mum,” Madam Oppong revealed were Ebony’s last words to her before she left.

A one-week memorial service has been scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2018, in Accra for the late singer.