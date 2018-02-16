Dreadlocked Musician, Borax, Now Wears A New 'Attractive' Look

Hiplife artiste Borax has cut off his signature dreadlocks for a job in parliament.

Known for his hit singles such as 'Nana Yaa' and 'Aseε Ho', the musician has been off the music scene for a while now.

In 2014, he re-emerged onto the music scenes with the name 'Big Borax', indicating his readiness to entertain music fanatics to some tracks.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the musician who now keeps an Afro hair explained why he had to cut his dreadlocks.

“I took it off basically because I actually had to suit the corporate world. I'm actually working at the parliament house now and obviously in that jurisdiction, they frown on locks. Especially when you are in a high office like that,” he revealed.

Borax further added that “I had to contemplate about it for over a month and I asked myself that if I should cut the locks, what will be my next image, should I have to strip off my whole hair?

Then I said to myself, if I had to chop off the locks, then I think I'll go for this cute afro.”

Borax, born Nathaniel Larbi, also admitted to being naïve at the peak of his music career and hinted of a possible comeback onto the music scene.

“When I was at the peak of my career, I was making much money and in life, there are ups and downs. So at the moment, I'm not at the peak of my career therefore, I need to get some primary source of income to support my music,” he said.