Ebony's Pal Franky To Be Buried On March 3rd

Franky Kuri, the friend of dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns who also died in the accident that claimed the artiste’s life last Thursday, will be buried on March 3, 2018.

The family of the young lady, born Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah, disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV .

Franky before her death, resided in Clarksville Tennessee in the United States of America.

A US-based reporter, Valentine, who went to the house of Franky said her father, Elder Nkansah, and other family members are preparing to come to Ghana for the funeral.

Franky, as she was affectionately called, died in a gruesome road accident on Thursday night February 8, 2018, with her musician friend, Ebony, at Nyame Bekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after their vehicle collided with a VIP bus.

Franky had accompanied Ebony to visit her mother in Sunyani and were returning to Accra when the incident occurred.

Valentine said when he went to the house of the deceased, her father, surrounded by mourners, sat quietly, in a pensive mood.

The distraught family members of Franky, according to Valentine, say they can’t come to terms with the shocking death of their beloved daughter.

The funeral will be held at Achimota Mile 7 in Accra per the family’s schedule.

Frank Kuri who is said to be a music freak spent a lot of time with the musician anytime she was in Ghana and had sometimes served as one of her dancers.