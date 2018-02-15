Ebony Is In Heaven - Lawrence Tetteh Reveals

Economist and Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has opined that 20-year old dancehall diva Ebony Reigns is in heaven with her maker.

The renowned evangelist who made his stance known on Breakfast Live with Obuobia Darko–Opoku on TV Africa disclosed that his thirty five-minute encounter with the sultry songstress, which occurred 72-hours before her untimely death was poignant because he personally led Ebony Reigns to Christ. This he believes, would ultimately make a remarkable difference on where she spends eternity.

Dr. Tetteh’s comment was a follow up to the huge media publicity of the sudden death of the Ruff Town records signee, amidst the negative reportage and comments attributed to her care-free lifestyle, provocative dress code, sexual disposition and the sultry kind of music she churns out.

“I said Ebony is in heaven because if going to heaven means knowing the Lord as your personal savior then she did it. The impact of the encounter was very strong and you know there are some people that God loves – there are some people who you will meet in heaven and be shocked.”

Dr. Tetteh further elaborated that “Within that 72 hour period after she (Ebony Reigns) had accepted the Lord, for all you know she made it up with her god, she accepted Christ and I personally led her to the Lord, that is something nobody can take from me’’

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh cautioned Ghanaians to be more chary and careful with the handling of the death of Ebony and the others, [Frank Kuri & Francis Atsu]

“We should be very mindful as a nation and be circumspect with the way we handle things especially in the case of Ebony. We need to be sensitive because three people died and I say that today when I leave here I am going to be looking for the families of the remaining two people to also go and express my condolences to them.” he concluded.

Friends and family of the late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng will observe a remembrance party in her honor on the day she was supposed to have turned 21.

Nonetheless, a one-week commemoration of her death will be held at St. Martin De Porres school in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra on Sunday.

