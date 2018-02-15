Musician Drops ‘True Love’ On Val’s Day

M-Jay

New Afrobeat artiste, M-Jay, born Joseph Amonkwandoh, on Valentine's Day released a single titled 'True Love' for lovers to celebrate the love season with.

The song comes off his upcoming album. It was released on various download platforms and social media yesterday.

Born into a home of music lovers, M-Jay’s parents have always been supportive of his music ability since childhood. Joe, as his often referred to, developed his musical prowess at his early days. So as a youngster, he niched 'M-Jay' as his stage name and that's the short form of Mighty Joe.

M Jay has always sung from his childhood days but started recording in the year 2012. He’s a versatile singer but has specialised in highlife, RnB and Afro-pop.

He currently has over 10 records waiting to be released. He worked tirelessly with producers like Seshi, 2bars and Lucci Money and also collaborated with notable artistes such as Yaa Pono, Asirifi and T.O.P

M- Jay is keen on his gift and passion towards music. Works of Michael Jackson and Celine Dion were his early inspiration. In Ghana, he is inspired by Daddy Lumber and Castro.

With the month of February being climaxed with love, the Afro singer has unleashed what has been described as a “banger.”