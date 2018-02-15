International Cosmetic Brand 'Carol’s Daughter' To Be Launched In Ghana 

International hair care and beauty brand, Carol’s Daughter, will be launched in Ghana today as part of efforts to take care of the beauty needs of Ghanaians.

It will be introducing two new collections— Hair Milk and Black Vanilla — onto the Ghanaian beauty scene.

The products have already been launched in South Africa and it will be in countries such as Nigeria and Kenya.

The launching will be at a party ceremony on Thursday at Urban Grill at Stand Height to officially outdoor the products. There was an earlier press event on Tuesday to explain the products that make up Carol's Daughter.

In 1993, encouraged by her mother, Carol, Lisa Price began creating hair and body products made with love in her Brooklyn kitchen.

Family and friends instantly fell in love with the products. “To name my company, she listed everything she was and wanted to be, and realised the most special thing that she is, is Lisa, Carol's daughter.”

Carol's Daughter founder, Lisa Price, transformed her beloved hobby of mixing fragrances at home into a beauty empire.

After selling her natural beauty products at flea markets and from her living room, Price officially established Carol’s Daughter, lovingly named for her mother.

It offers prestige hair, body and skincare products made with rare, natural ingredients like monoi oil, shea and cocoa butters. It has collections that repair (top-seller Monoi), perfect curls (classic Hair Milk) and soothe skin (favourite Almond Cookie).

The hair milk which is being introduced in Ghana is made up of blended agave nectar and sweet almond oil to add deep moisture texture perfect for all curl types.

The black vanilla is a mix of blended vanilla, sweet clover extract and aloe leaf juice and shea butter which infuses softness and shine with its moisture rich recipe that revives dry brittle hair.