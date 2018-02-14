REVEALED: This Is Where Ebony Told Her Managers She Was Going To, Not Sunyani To See Her Mother

The Deputy Manager of Ruff Town Records, Allen Kofi Anti, has revealed the last message Ebony gave to her managers before she died.

Allen’s revelation, however, points out that Ebony went to a different destination other than Sunyani, where her mother lives.

According to him, Ebony had called to inform him on the night of Wednesday, February 7, 2018 that she was traveling to the Northern Region, and not to the Brong Ahafo Region.

Allen further asked her what she was going to do there but Ebony replied that it was personal.

He however tried to convince her to postpone the trip to the next day since it was late, but Allen disclosed that Ebony would have none of that.

“She was the type that whenever she makes up her mind about something, nothing can stop her; so though I tried to let her see the reason to travel the next day, she never listened and went,” Allen disclosed.

Allen made this revelation in an interview on ‘The Pundits Show’ aired on GHONE TV with George Quaye.

He further revealed that the managers did not know the soldier who also died with Ebony, Lance Coproral Vondee Atsu, and the driver Chartey Oko, but only knew Ebony’s personal assistant, Franky Kuri.

Allen’s revelation brings to the fore that Ebony might have gone somewhere before passing by her mothers place.

She met her untimely death on the Brong Ahafo-Ashanti Region on the night of Thursday, February 8, 2018, when she was returning to Accra.

The Jeep in which she was travelling with her friends reportedly collided head-on with an oncoming VIP bus resulting in their death.

The driver, however, is still responding to treatment at the Bechem Government Hospital.

It seems he is the only one who can really tell the story of where they had gone on Wednesday night before finally passing through Ebony’s mom’s house on Thursday only to get involved in the deadly accident.

