TV Africa Rolls Out Explosive All New Programs

The New TV Africa has unveiled an all-new exciting programming as part of a massive rebranding package.

Programs like BREAKFAST LIVE, ODO CONFESSION, VIDEORYD, TEMPERATURE, GOAL among several others have been introduced to suit hot urban and youthful demands while staying in competition.

TV Africa is a wholly Ghanaian private local television station, which seeks to project the true Ghanaian and African Values.

Just over two years ago, Ideal Groupe, a private financial holding company acquired a majority share in the TV station and rolled out a big rebranding campaign to reposition the station in the competitive TV Market. This followed 13 years of operation under the old management.

The station is, therefore, parading the likes of Journalist and Politician, Obuobia Darko Opoku, actress Nikki Samonas and certified nutritionist, Khadijat El-Alawa, among other hot presenters to give viewers exactly what they deserve.

With Sparrow Productions' Shirley Frimpong Manso in the thick of events, it appears viewers would be served more than enough.

TV Africa can be viewed on DTT in Ghana and also on GoTV channel 175 and DSTV channel 362.