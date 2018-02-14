Can’t You Ask God For Good Things For Once? - KSM Lashes Out At Prophets Of Doom Who See Nothing But Death

Prophets of doom have taken over the nation with glee in recent days, since the death of dancehall star Ebony Reigns.

They all claim they saw the death coming and it seems like that’s all they are good for, killing celebrities.

Writing on Facebook, the legendary satirist said these prophets should use their powers, if they really have them, to look for good prophecies about Ghana and not always be thinking about deaths.

“Please next time you are in the spirit and God talks to you, I beg o, can you ask him to tell you how Ghana can fix the unemployment wahala. I beg, many of our youth are looking desperately for jobs. I want GOD to give you a prophecy on how to fix that. Then come and prophesy.” KSM said.

“Kindly ask God to tell you how we can make Ghana a great nation. I beg o, please ask God how we can make our economy great wai. When he or she tells you, then come and give us some prophecy on Ghana becoming a great nation.” he added.

Read his full post

OPEN LETTER TO THE MIGHTY PROPHETS

Dear mighty and powerful prophets of Ghana. I know God talks to you directly when you are “in the spirit”as you put it.

I beg o. I have one small request.

Please next time you are in the spirit and God talks to you, I beg o, can you ask him to tell you how Ghana can fix the unemployment wahala. I beg, many of our youth are looking desperately for jobs. I want GOD to give you a prophecy on how to fix that. Then come and prophesy.

Kindly ask God to tell you how we can make Ghana a great nation. I beg o, please ask God how we can make our economy great wai. When he or she tells you, then come and give us some prophecy on Ghana becoming a great nation.

Finally, tell God, that I plead with him or her in all humility, that he should stop telling you ONLY about how and when people will die. Tell God, that I respectfully speak on behalf of many Ghanaians when I say that we are tired of our mighty prophet’s obsession with people who are going to die.

If I may be bold for a second, its your fault God. Today you reveal to them that an important King about to die, next you reveal to them that many journalists are going to die, then you tell them many celebrities are about to die… we even heard that you revealed that one of the first ladies was going to die. Oh God, I beg, can’t you give them something else to tell us that will EMPOWER US? We need it God. There is so much negativity and hopelessness, we need something to UPLIFT US.

Please I mean no disrespect but we are sick and tired of all these PROPHETS OF DOOM!!!!

This is my small request.

cc: ALL THE PROPHETS OF DOOM.

“YA BRE MO”