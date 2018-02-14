Kwabena Kwabena Explains In Details Why He Tattooed Frema's Nickname On His Arm

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has inked the nickname of his manager on his arm.

The tattoo, FREMS, the nickname of his manager, Frema Adunyame, according to the musician is simply an act of gratitude for her 10-years' service to him.

He told Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy FM, he was grateful for her loyalty, especially during times when she could have easily walked away.

“I did this body art of her nickname on my body for one reason; it’s not easy to have somebody dedicate and be loyal to your business for over a decade,” Kwabena Kwabena said.

Though the two have denied it on several platforms, Kwabena Kwabena and his manager have been rumoured to be dating and about to settle down.

The musician insists he does not have an amorous relationship with his manager.

“We’re friends. We’re good friends. We’ve been friends for over a decade now,” he clarifies.

Interestingly the ‘Bue Kwan’ hitmaker admits that though there exists no sexual relationship between both of them now, “Only a fool does not change his mind…anything can happen at any time.”