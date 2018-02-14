Ebony's Songs Are The Best So Far – Top NPP man

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ekow Ewusi, has eulogised late dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwateng, known in showbiz as Ebony Reigns.

In his view, her songs, which most consider profane, are the most sensible lyrics put together by any Ghanaian artiste.

Mr Ewusi made the remark while reacting to claims by some prophets that they prophesied Ebony’s death.

Ebony Reigns, died in a gruesome road crash late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road after visiting her mother.

The prophets, most of whom blamed the musician for her sudden demise, said she declined the opportunity to be given directions to overturn her death.

Ekow Ewusi speaking on Adom FM’s morning show 'Dwaso Nsem' said the comments of the prophets are very irritating.

He wondered why such doomsday prophets only see the death of prominent people and fail to overturn that of their own church members.

The NPP man is convinced Ebony has fulfilled her assignment on earth thus Ghanaians must stop associating superstition to her death.

“A lot of people criticised this young lady for her fashion sense but I didn’t see anything wrong with it; Ghanaians are just hypocrites,” he said.

Ekow Ewusi said the music of Ebony “will reign for a long time because her songs are very sensible.”