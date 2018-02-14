We Laughed During Ghana's Difficult Years Because Of You - Mahama Praises Late Super OD

Former President John Mahama has thanked his late friend, Super OD for touching the lives of Ghanaians through his acting and comedy.

He said the veteran actor, who passed away on Tuesday, used his talents to make Ghanaians laugh through the country’s most difficult years.

Paying tribute to Super OD, the former President tweeted, “…You brought humour to our lives and made us laugh through some of our nation's most difficult years.”

Former president Mahama had a close bond with the late veteran actor.

In November last year, the former President, after the Unity Walk by National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cape Coast, visited his ‘friend’ to check up on him.

He was in the company of some members of the NDC, some of his appointees and actor Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful) when he visited Super OD.

Allotey Jacobs, on behalf of the former President, presented an undisclosed amount of money to the veteran actor.

“Our bereavement appears unending. Farewell my friend Asonoba Kwaku Darko (Super OD),” the Mr Mahama said.

Born Asonaba Kwaku Darko, Super OD, passed away on Tuesday, February 13 at the Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region.

The 84-year-old veteran actor had been out of the public’s eye for some time due to his illness and had been living in Agona Swedru.

Simon Darko, son of the veteran actor, confirmed his passing to Myjoyonline.com.

According to him, his late father “wasn’t feeling that well” and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, February 10, but was confirmed dead around 7:15 am Tuesday.

Super OD, who started acting in the 1970s, gained national prominence in the 1990s for roles in popular series, Akan Drama on Ghana Television.

He was part of the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group.