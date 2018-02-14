Super OD Brought So Much Joy To Our Homes

President Akufo-Addo has described late veteran actor Super OD as a legend who brought so much joy to Ghanaians.

He said the late actor was a great entertainer whose talent will never be forgotten.

Born Asonaba Kwaku Darko, Super OD, passed away on Tuesday, February 13 at the Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region.

The 84-year-old veteran actor had been out of public space for some time due to his illness and had been living in Agona Swedru.

Simon Darko, son of the veteran actor, confirmed his passing to Myjoyonline.com.

According to him, his late father “wasn’t feeling that well” and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, February 10, but was confirmed dead around 7:15 am on Tuesday.

Extolling the late actor's virtues, President Akufo-Addo in a tweet said: “A legend of our screens and a great entertainer, he brought so much joy to us over the years. I belong to the generation that will never forget “Osofo Dadzie”.”

“My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in perfect peace Super O.D., and God bless,” the First Gentleman added.

Super OD, who started acting in the 1970s, gained national prominence in the 1990s for roles in popular series, Akan Drama on Ghana Television.

He was part of the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com