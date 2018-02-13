Musician Releases Tribute Song For Ebony Reigns

Since the death of Ebony hit Ghanaians, personalities in the arts and entertainment industry have been expressing their grief and paying tribute to Ebony.

3Tymz Vibration Recordz recording artist, Rootikal Swagger, born Richard Quaittoo, sings his heart out on the departure of this great talent.

The Reggae-Dancehall and afropop singer does a tribute song to the late Ebony and he titles this "RIP Ebony" to show his concern about her sudden demise.

He also expresses his condolences to the bereaved family, friends, management and the music industry.

The song was produce by Tombeatz.

According to police, Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead.

The two included Ebony’s PA,, Franklina Nkansah Kuri and Ebony’s bodyguard, Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu.

On behalf of 3Tymz Vibration Recordz we say "Rest In Perfect Peace Ohemaa!!"

Our condolences goes to bereaved family, friends, management and that of the other people she passed away with.

Listen, Download song

EMBED CODE:

DIRECT LINK: https://soundcloud.com/iamrootikalswagger/rip-ebony-prod-by-tombeatz