I Am Not In Talking Terms With Captain Planet- Coded

The controversy surrounding the purported split of celebrated Ghanian Hip-life/Hip-pop group 4X4 has taken a different twist.

A member of the group, Coded, has hinted that he can’t remember the last time he spoke with the leader of the group Captain planet.

Two years ago, the multiple award-winning group,4X4 made up of Fresh Prince ,Coded and Captain Planet, announced the group vision of pursuing solo careers in a move to keep the name of the brand relevant to propel them well for their next release as a group.

Whiles Fresh Prince has released almost eight singles, Coded has just released his maiden solo song titled ‘E Day Pain Dem’, and Captain Planet also releasing over four singles with the recent one being ‘Akpeteshie’.

In an exlcusive interview with Kwasi Aboagye of Razzonline.com, Coded stated that he doesn't remember the last time he spoke with the ‘Akpeteshie’ hitmaker, Captain Planet.

Coded

According to Coded, even though he doesn’t speak with Captain Planet, he often gets in touch with Fresh Prince.

Coded further indicated that he never agreed to the idea of the group embarking on solo projects when it was proposed by one of the group members some time ago.

He revealed that it was Fresh Prince who brought the split idea.

Kindly watch the full interview in the video here!

