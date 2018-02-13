Joy Prime to Premiere New Hot Telenovela On Feb 19

Ghana’s premium entertainment channel, Joy Prime on MultiTV is pleased to keep viewers glued to their sets once again as it prepares to premiere a sizzling hot Telenovela this February.

The new telenovela, ‘Sweet Thing’ follows an impressive streak of classic series by the station that grabbed national attention.

Famous among them are ‘Casa Del Amor’ and ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’.

‘Sweet Thing’ is a love story between a dancer and an advertising mogul who had nothing in common but when he saw her for the first time, something inside him sparked. It turned their encounter into a stormy love story.

Ana Lorena Rincón and Diego Luján meet at a store by chance, leaving Luján so affected that he could not get Rincón out of his head.

This was bizzare because Lugán is about to marry a famous model, Viviana Robles.

Unfortunately, things don’t work out as they expected because fate has other plans that will turn this encounter with Ana Lorena Rincón, bitter and vengeful.

Ana Lorena Rincón, a simple girl from a low-income family works random jobs to support her family but what she really wanted to do is to travel the world as a professional dancer.

She falls in love with Diego and just before they could run away together, she is wrongly arrested.

When fate continues to bring Ana Lorena and Diego together, they must overcome the jealousy of others who want nothing more than to tear them apart.

‘Sweet Thing’ is from the creators of ‘Eva Luna’ come ‘Cosita Linda’.

It premieres February 19 on Joy Prime and it airs on Monday to Friday at 8 pm.