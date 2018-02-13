Sista Afia Composes Touching Farewell Song For Ebony

It is going to be extremely difficult for Ghanaians to forget and deal with the pain associated with the sudden death of Ebony Reigns.

Many female musicians including Sista Afia cant stop thinking about this great national loss, which is rising so many emotions each and every single day.

In a video posted by Sista Afia on her Snapchat, she is seen singing for colleague musician Ebony, who they were just about working together.

Sources tell us Sista Afia and Ebony Reigns were about working on a song together, and just when this joint was about to be possible, Ebony passed away

Sista Afia in this video wishes Ebony farewell, and sends her condolences to family of the deceased.

Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening, according to police.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead. The two include a young lady, Ebony’s assistant, and a military man.

She recorded hit songs like ‘Dancefloor,’ ‘Kupe,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Maame Hwe,’ ‘Date Ur Fada’ and ‘Poison’ under RuffTown Records.