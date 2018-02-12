Ebony Accepted Christ Before Her Death

Award-winning sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei alias Kaywa, has disclosed he personally led the late dancehall act, Ebony to accept Christ before her demise.

According to him, he had begun seeing very visible changes in the young musician as she drew closer to Christ.

Kaywa told Franky 5 on ‘This is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, “I personally led Ebony to Christ. She prayed the sinner’s prayer, and she accepted Christ as her Lord and personal savior, and I know she started church.”

Ebony’s stint in the music industry was not without criticism; mostly over her daring dress sense, as well as music style. Her personal life was also rumoured to have been not too different from her appearances or the lyrics in her songs.

The CEO of Highly Spiritual record label admitted that though he helped the ‘Maame Hw3” hit maker in overcoming certain moral challenges, he had observed a radical change in her.

‘I know that there was a drastic change about Ebony,” he insisted.

The religious beats maker also thought that the untimely demise of the late dancehall act was a spiritual attack.

According to him, the fact that the unfortunate accident was revealed several times to other men of God including himself, was an indication of an attack that had to be averted.

“Bible says that death is the last enemy God will deal with, [which] means that death is an enemy of God, and so anytime death is introduced into a matter, it is not from God,” he stated.