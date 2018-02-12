We Need To Intensify Road Safety Education – Obour

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour, Popularly known as Obour has called for extensive road safety education following the death of Ebony Reigns through a road accident.

Speaking in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Showbiz 971 in Sunyani, the MUSIGA President said, fighting against road accidents in the country should be a holistic corporate responsibility.

“Looking at what has happened to Ebony and what has happened before. We have to take a critical look at car accidents in this country and the poor roads which leads to that. If we do not take care, nobody would be safe to drive a car... We all have to work hard and buy an aeroplane because the number of car accidents happening in the country is strange,” he said.

“Those in charge of road safety should up their game and intensify road safety education. We all have a role to play. There are so many deaths resulted from road accidents which may have been avoided,” Obour added.

Bice Osei Kuffour who took upon himself to execute numerous campaigns on road safety some years ago posited that he still has contacts with the road safety commission—and he will revisit it.

“I did road safety campaigns for some years. It is the government that appointed me as the National Tuberculosis Ambassador. That lets my road safety campaigns went down, but it has to be a major national agenda. We have to campaign extensively,” he proposed.

Obour revealed that Ebony was a MUSIGA pro-member before her sudden demise.

He indicated Ebony was not only an asset for musicians, but rather a national asset.

Obour stressed that Ebony’s death must unite all Ghanaians in the quest of fighting against road accidents.