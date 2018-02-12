Kaywa Defends His Prophecies

Sound Engineer, Kaywa born David Kojo Kyei has said aside prophesying about the death of Ebony, he has also prophesied other happenings.

According to him, he prophesied some happenings including the break-up of hip-life duo Ruff-n- Smooth as well as Blakk Rasta’s meeting with parliament’s Privileges Committee.

In an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This is Gospel’, Kaywa noted that many of his prophecies have come to pass and there are people who can attest to that.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz hours after the death of Ebony last Friday, he revealed that the tragedy could have been avoided.

Kaywa said he predicted the death of the dancehall artiste days before it happened.

According to him, he relayed the message to the artiste and her manager Bullet and asked them to pray against it.

Many people have called him out for only talking after the unfortunate accident doubting his prophecy.

But Kaywa said he foretold former Hitz FM presenter’s meeting with parliament’s Privileges Committee in 2015.

The Reggae presenter was dragged to parliament for his comments that 80 percent of the legislators smoke marijuana.

“One day I called Blakk Rasta and I told him, ‘I see you have an issue with the parliament. Two months later he got into trouble with parliament.

“I told him it was going to happen come heaven or high water come so two months later, I was in the studio when he came with a letter and asked me ‘are you a wizard or something?’’

Kaywa said he informed Bullet; manager of the late Ebony that he and his partner Akhan [of Ruff-n-Smooth] will one day go their separate ways.

According to him, he cautioned that they keep having each other’s back and be very close friends even after the split.

The sound engineer advised that people should take prophecies seriously, noting prayers can change a lot for those involved in such prophecies.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Nana Qwame Larbi