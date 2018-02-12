Kofi Kinaata Performs At Abrantie Spot For Valentine Jam

Kofi Kinaata is billed to perform at a musical jam dubbed 'Valentine Night Out' at Abrantie Spot located at Agogo in the Ashanti Region on February 14.

The event which is expected to attract couples and music lovers from all walks of life will also witness performances from Ofori Amponsah, Hi Kings Band, among others.

Patrons who will attend the event will be given the opportunity to request special songs for their loved ones.

The organisers told BEATWAVES that the two award-winning highlife musicians have promised to put up extraordinary ordinary live musical to enchant their numerous fans on the day.

They hinted that there will be a lot to eat and drink and quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of Valentine's Day lovers.

“I will like everybody to visit Abrantie Spot at Agogo this Valentine season; the good drinks will be on sale during the jam. There will be free wine for all couples,” one of the organisers added.

Selected cultural musical groups have also been invited to perform alongside some seasoned Ghanaian highlife stars.