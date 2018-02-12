University Of Ghana Doesn’t Award Degrees To Fools – Top Movie Producer ‘Punches’ Agya Koo

The longstanding controversy between movie producers and director, Fiifi Gharbin, seems not to be endingnytime soon as accusations and counter replies keep on coming.

Mr Fiifi Gharbin in an interview with SeancityGh, disclosed that Agya Koo once insulted him, saying that he is nobody in the industry.

According to him, Agya Koo further attacked him saying that he Gharbin, is useless and that if he even goes ahead to chew the entire Lagon building, he can not compare himself to him (Agya Koo).

"His arrogance has brought him down. He once told me even if I chew the entire Lagon building, I can't compare myself to him. I will also tell him that University of Ghana does not give degrees to fools like him," Gharbin blurted.

Agya Koo has accused director Fiifi Gharbin as one of the industry players who planned to bring him down in the industry.

He made the accusation during the launch of his television, Agya Koo TV which took place earlier in February, 2018.

Meanwhile, Gharbin has disclosed that he once caught Agya Koo in the act trying to rape an actress.