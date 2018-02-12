Ebony’s Death Haunts Me - KIDI Confesses

Young musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena known by his stage name KiDi seems to be haunted by the fact that a very lively artiste Ebony, is no more with us.

Making an appearance on Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV last Saturday, KiDi expressed his shock since news broke that Ebony is no more with us despite the fact that he never got to meet her in person.

He stated: “I never really got the chance to speak to her in person but I mean I’ve seen her from a distance a few times and she is an amazing person."

"This is such a tragedy, since yesterday I heard the news, it interrupt everything I do. Like I am there and I try to do something and it comes back to me that this actually happened."

"I keep asking why and how. Everybody knows she was about to take over Africa. She was about to take over the world," I'm really sad, Kidi cried.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opuku Kwarteng died on-the-spot in a fatal accident which occurred on Thursday, 8th February at Mankranso on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

She had been to Sunyani to visit her mother who had come from abroad when the unfortunate incident happened.

Ebony was a Ghanaian dancehall/afropop songstress and died at aged 20.