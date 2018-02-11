modernghana logo

4 hours ago | General News

Excited Couples Ask For More Joy FM Pre-Valentine Events

MyJoyOnline
It was a romantic night for couples who attended the second edition of the You Are The One pre-valentine event put together by Ghana’s number one family programme on Joy FM, Home Affairs.

Several activities were lined up for couples to indulge each other.

There was a movie show, karaoke, couples dance as well as pick-and-act sessions.

A well-lit ambience, good music, good food and talk gave couples the perfect warm up to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The highlight of the night was the talk session by renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte, who is the CEO of Roverman Productions.

Uncle Ebo Whyte was in his element with an insightful talk at the romantic event that took place at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra.

The host of Food For Thought on Joy FM, helped couples to understand the dynamics of communication in their marriages, and answered the nagging question: “Why don’t I get you?”

The second edition of You Are The One event was the tip of the iceberg to warm up listeners of the superstation, Joy 99.7 FM, and its sister stations, for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

There are more of such programmes lined up on both radio and TV.

Watch the pictures of Saturday's event at the Fiesta Royale Hotel

211201863613_5781646688727_8149700772534.jpeg

211201863613_9803301300284_3308594240186.jpeg

211201863614_1901414814818_1736610260274.jpeg

The speakers spoke to couples about some challenges with marriage and how to effectively communicate to keep one’s marital life blossoming.

211201863614_1967673011537_9423449520797.jpeg

211201863614_5382053658676_4239661557444.jpeg

211201863614_7069468176716_2169613327365.jpeg

211201863614_3766560115127_9567710784884.jpeg

211201863615_8356659750350_3110268648144.jpeg

211201863615_3355381483160_2753409914568.jpeg

211201863615_4980226450289_1618064949392.jpeg

211201863615_4019234528765_9905047722316.jpeg

211201863615_4858818078206_3209193093650.jpeg

211201863615_3451579632185_7192574356165.jpeg

The excited couples congratulated the host of Home Affairs, Edem Knight-Tay for the wonderful initiative and implored on Joy FM to continue to organise such insightful events.

211201863616_3307143438193_4368616975171.jpeg

The event was sponsored by Fiesta Royale Hotel who offer a peerless accommodation and conferencing experience in the country and Mutti Décor.

211201863616_6365025563320_1583657524548.jpeg

211201863616_7227899067052_2976872986492.jpeg

211201863616_3086213129158_8316719179507.jpeg

