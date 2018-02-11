Excited Couples Ask For More Joy FM Pre-Valentine Events

It was a romantic night for couples who attended the second edition of the You Are The One pre-valentine event put together by Ghana’s number one family programme on Joy FM, Home Affairs.

Several activities were lined up for couples to indulge each other.

There was a movie show, karaoke, couples dance as well as pick-and-act sessions.

A well-lit ambience, good music, good food and talk gave couples the perfect warm up to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The highlight of the night was the talk session by renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte, who is the CEO of Roverman Productions.

Uncle Ebo Whyte was in his element with an insightful talk at the romantic event that took place at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra.

The host of Food For Thought on Joy FM, helped couples to understand the dynamics of communication in their marriages, and answered the nagging question: “Why don’t I get you?”

The second edition of You Are The One event was the tip of the iceberg to warm up listeners of the superstation, Joy 99.7 FM, and its sister stations, for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

There are more of such programmes lined up on both radio and TV.

Watch the pictures of Saturday's event at the Fiesta Royale Hotel

The speakers spoke to couples about some challenges with marriage and how to effectively communicate to keep one’s marital life blossoming.

The excited couples congratulated the host of Home Affairs, Edem Knight-Tay for the wonderful initiative and implored on Joy FM to continue to organise such insightful events.

The event was sponsored by Fiesta Royale Hotel who offer a peerless accommodation and conferencing experience in the country and Mutti Décor.