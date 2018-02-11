Zylofon Media Boss Clarifies 'Bail Out' Tweet On Ebony

Zylofon Media says its Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah, will on Monday clarify his social media post on the death of late dancehall musician Ebony Reigns.

It says it wants to put the issue to rest as many people have put their own interpretation on the issue.

According to Zylofon Media, it was a harmless post to express how its CEO feels about the unfortunate demise of the fast-rising singer.

Nana Appiah Mensah revealed in an Instagram post after Ebony’s death that he had a meeting with her and reached an agreement to sign her onto his record label.

He said Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, had asked that he helps her pay off someone, suspected by many to be her current handler, so she gets her freedom.

“We had a fruitful meeting and reached an agreement last Tuesday. “Please help me pay him for my bailout I want to be free’’ I hope you’re free now and find absolute peace in the bosom of the almighty God. Let’s pay critical attention to our females artistes,’ Nana Appiah tweeted.

According to sources, the ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker was having some problems with her manager, Ricky Nana Agyeman, known in showbiz circles as Bullet.

There were rumours that Ebony was about to leave Ruff Town Records, owned by Bullet.

Speaking to Joy News, he claimed it will be suicidal for her to leave his label because he “made her” and can crush her career if need be.

“Ebony can never be ungrateful because I made her. I have the button to press to go up or to come down. If she becomes ungrateful, it is her own matter,” Bullet warned.

Below is the press release:

Clarification call from Zylofon Media CEO Nana Appiah Mensah on Monday!!!

It has come to our notice that a harmless tweet which was supposed to express how the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah feels about the sudden death of our dear sister Ebony has sparked unexpected controversies on social media.

In this vein, we at Zylofon Media would want a clarification call to this issue so all opinions on the tweet and Instagram post will be put to rest as the understanding and the interpretations being put out by many industry people are now disturbing and worrying, to say the least.