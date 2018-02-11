Pepper Dem Pays Respect To Ebony

Feminist group, Pepper Dem Ministries has paid tribute to the late singer, Ebony Reigns, describing her as someone who stood for gender empowerment through her art.

The group lauded the 20-year-old singer for living her dreams and urged Ghanaians to learn from her life.

Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani after visiting her mother who had returned from the UK, when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into railings on the road edge of the road at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

Ebony was travelling with three other people when the accident occurred, killing everyone but the driver.

PEPPER DEM MINISTRIES STATEMENT ON THE PASSING ON OF EBONY REIGNS.

We stand in mourning with the good people of Ghana on the shocking demise of the fast and promising Ghanaian female artist, Ebony Reigns.

Ebony lost her life in a gory accident on Thursday, Feb 8 and that day will forever remain a Black Thursday for us at Pepper Dem Ministries and for many Ghanaians.

She constantly challenged and disrupted the status quo, this encourages us to do even more.

We will like to extend our deepest condolences to her family especially her father who played an undeniable role in her successful career. Our sincere condolences also goes to her management, friends and loved ones and also to the family and friends of Franky and Lance Corporal Atsu who also lost their lives alongside Ebony.

As devastating as this loss is, we would like to encourage all Ghanaians to learn from Ebony's life.

Ebony took charge of her dreams at a very early stage in unconventional ways, dropping out of school to pursue her passion. And while at it, she never for once gave in to the backlash that seemed to surpass her support.

In all of this, Ebony held on to the quality and goodwill of her fan base and persevered.

But for this unfortunate incident, she stood the chance of enjoying a very promising career in Ghana and beyond.

As an organization, we'd like to bask in her contribution to the cause and carry on with the work she's began.

Ebony will forever remain in our hearts, we soldier on knowing an ancestor came and lived amongst us.

Ebony, Damirifa due.

Due. Due Ne Amanehunu.